Headlands Technologies LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 117.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADEA. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adeia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,656,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,902,000 after acquiring an additional 874,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adeia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Adeia Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.53. Adeia Inc. has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $17.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

