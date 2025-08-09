Headlands Technologies LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,431,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its stake in State Street by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 66,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $111.28 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $96.62.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

