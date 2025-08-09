Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 8,625 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

