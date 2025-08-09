Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total value of $650,464.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares in the company, valued at $28,037,033. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 20,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $3,395,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,562.50. This represents a 26.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,511,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $148.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SFM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $155.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.