Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 18,286 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 193.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Fox Factory worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. RWWM Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,576,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6,413.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,352,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,480 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,252,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 343,793 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 821,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,863,000 after acquiring an additional 261,140 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fox Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fox Factory from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Fox Factory stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $44.27.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $374.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.01 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

