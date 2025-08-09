Head-To-Head Survey: Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Missouri Bancorp $305.35 million 1.93 $58.58 million $5.18 10.05 Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Southern Missouri Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

49.5% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Southern Missouri Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Southern Missouri Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Missouri Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Southern Missouri Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $64.6667, indicating a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Southern Missouri Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Missouri Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Missouri Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Missouri Bancorp 19.17% 11.35% 1.20% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Southern Missouri Bancorp beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts. It also provides loans, such as residential mortgage, commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity, direct and indirect automobile loans, second mortgages, mobile home loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, the company offers fiduciary and investment management services; commercial and consumer insurance; online and mobile banking services; and debit or credit cards. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

