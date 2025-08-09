Head-To-Head Review: BRC (NYSE:BRCC) & TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BRC and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRC 0 2 2 0 2.50 TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00

BRC presently has a consensus price target of $2.8750, suggesting a potential upside of 100.35%. Given BRC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.3% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of BRC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BRC and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRC -2.89% -12.88% -2.59% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRC and TAAT Global Alternatives”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRC $391.49 million 0.52 -$2.95 million ($0.15) -9.57 TAAT Global Alternatives $70.15 million 0.02 -$8.24 million ($0.21) -0.56

BRC has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives. BRC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAAT Global Alternatives, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BRC has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRC beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRC

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through grocery, specialty stores, and other intermediaries; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

