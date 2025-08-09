HC Wainwright Boosts Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target to $23.00

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $703.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 337.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. Analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,636.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Further Reading

