Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 573 Shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 127.8% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 9,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 52.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 585.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Flowserve Price Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.40.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

