Harbour Investments Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) by 5,094.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,556,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,778,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,921,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 261,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,444,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 664,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 556,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.51 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $984.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target (up from $6.25) on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

