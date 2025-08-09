Harbour Investments Inc. Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,942,000 after buying an additional 294,583 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

NYSE DTM opened at $104.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.54. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.97 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 87.94%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

