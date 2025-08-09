Harbour Investments Inc. Has $103,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $155.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.42. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $126.82 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The stock has a market cap of $349.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

