Harbour Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 6.6%

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

