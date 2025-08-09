Guggenheim Increases Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target to $106.00

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $82.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of -2.56. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In other Soleno Therapeutics news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $316,970.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,928.56. The trade was a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Soleno Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4,377.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,710,000 after purchasing an additional 303,806 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Further Reading

