Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

GWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.67.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

GWO opened at C$53.28 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$40.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$51.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.83. The stock has a market cap of C$49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Great-West Lifeco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer David Martin Harney sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.85, for a total transaction of C$1,073,263.95. Also, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 36,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.05, for a total transaction of C$1,873,520.32. Corporate insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco is one of the three big Canadian life insurance firms. With just under half of the firm’s profit and revenue in Canada, Great-West also operates in the U.S. and Europe. In Canada, Great-West provides both individual and group insurance. In the United States, Great-West operates Putnam Investments and defined-contribution recordkeeping firm Empower Retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.