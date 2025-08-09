Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 55,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

CLIP stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $100.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.