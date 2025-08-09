Glen W. Fuller Buys 7,949 Shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR) Stock

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) Treasurer Glen W. Fuller acquired 7,949 shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $36,883.36. Following the purchase, the treasurer owned 30,508 shares in the company, valued at $141,557.12. This represents a 35.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mackenzie Realty Capital Trading Up 5.8%
NASDAQ MKZR opened at $4.76 on Friday. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70.
Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mackenzie Realty Capital
About Mackenzie Realty Capital
MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.
