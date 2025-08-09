Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Oppenheimer

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $610.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $30.43.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 84.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 685.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

