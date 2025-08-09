Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Kimberly T. Bowron Sells 12,370 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 12,370 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $15,215.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 482,756 shares in the company, valued at $593,789.88. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.67. Gevo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 193.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 56,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gevo

About Gevo

(Get Free Report)

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.