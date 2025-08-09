Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $37.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 37.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 102.8% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,710,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,179 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $41,740,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,926,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after purchasing an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,706,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after purchasing an additional 938,455 shares in the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

