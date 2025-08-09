General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,349 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $53.52 on Friday. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GM. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

