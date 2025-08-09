FY2027 Earnings Estimate for ACAD Issued By HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2028 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $264.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,203,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,594 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $60,845,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,584 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,769,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 54,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,700,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,250. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,769.10. This trade represents a 48.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,446 shares of company stock worth $454,634 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

