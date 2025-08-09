FY2026 EPS Estimate for Hillman Solutions Boosted by Analyst

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Hillman Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 1.44%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HLMN. Barclays increased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $10.00 price target on Hillman Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hillman Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37 and a beta of 1.66. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 765.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1,911.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

