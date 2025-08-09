FY2026 Earnings Estimate for BBW Issued By DA Davidson

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Cox now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.97. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $49.47 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.07.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $339,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 123,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,980,923. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,429,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 291,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,321,377.65. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,248 shares of company stock worth $2,276,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56,109 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 138.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.