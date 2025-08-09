FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT) Stock Position Increased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October makes up 1.6% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lcnb Corp owned about 1.40% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $554,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.37. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $41.77.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

