Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 3,853 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,357,000 after purchasing an additional 660,028 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

