Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,398 shares during the period. SentinelOne makes up 0.5% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 94.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 513.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,097 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $202,853.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 596,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,900,948.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 2,921 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $50,562.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 306,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,621.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,017. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.39.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.39 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 49.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.