Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Has $28.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.2% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,084,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $313.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $314.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

