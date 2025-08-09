Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $722.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $758.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $724.81. The stock has a market cap of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $945.05.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.856 per share. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

