Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 765,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,213,000 after buying an additional 128,802 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 126,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,677,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,956,000 after buying an additional 1,415,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 214,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $41.80 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.