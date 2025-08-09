Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $84.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.72. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

