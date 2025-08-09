Founders Financial Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 7,883,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,087,000 after acquiring an additional 945,988 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 24,315.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 679,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,582,361,000 after purchasing an additional 318,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 312,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,589,000 after purchasing an additional 167,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $239.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.64. Equifax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. The trade was a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

