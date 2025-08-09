Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 14,980.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

