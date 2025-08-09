Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

