Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,431,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,857,000 after purchasing an additional 80,945 shares in the last quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 844,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,685,000 after purchasing an additional 443,598 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,766,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,872,000 after purchasing an additional 229,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

