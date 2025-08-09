Founders Financial Alliance LLC Buys 737 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.50%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,718,333.60. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

