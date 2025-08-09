Forsta AP Fonden Sells 3,100 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,505 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $470,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,194 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3,477.8% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,163,747 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 689.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $178,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,589 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,366.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,118,685 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $161,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 224.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 835,985 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EA. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Arete raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.35.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of EA stock opened at $167.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.21 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $151,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,133.56. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $222,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,407.36. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,124. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

