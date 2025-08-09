Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,400 Shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $18,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on APP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (down previously from $560.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.33.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ APP opened at $455.98 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $525.15. The stock has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.30, for a total transaction of $215,613.90. Following the sale, the director owned 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,455.30. This trade represents a 12.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Messing sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.46, for a total transaction of $573,690.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,194.60. The trade was a 13.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,968 shares of company stock worth $455,062,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

