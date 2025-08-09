Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 28,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 687.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,970,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,317,000 after buying an additional 368,214 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,558. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE opened at $155.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $161.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

