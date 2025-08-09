Forsta AP Fonden Has $19.66 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,100 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 68,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $115,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146,364 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 395,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,558,000 after acquiring an additional 40,924 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $290.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

