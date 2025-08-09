Forsta AP Fonden Has $16.95 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $76.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

