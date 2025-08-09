Forsta AP Fonden Has $15.29 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 863.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,486,000 after buying an additional 32,164 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in TE Connectivity by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $202.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.45 and a 200-day moving average of $157.90. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.30 and a 52-week high of $212.76.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,751.25. This represents a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. The trade was a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,626 shares of company stock valued at $39,510,585 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

