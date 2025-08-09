Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CFO James Nevin Purchases 1,950 Shares

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CFO James Nevin bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $44,167.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,408.60. The trade was a 8.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, May 16th, James Nevin bought 3,508 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $48,866.44.

Shares of NYSE:FRGE opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.30. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 73.62% and a negative return on equity of 27.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Forge Global by 793.9% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,928,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 3,489,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forge Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Forge Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,583,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Forge Global by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 135,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Forge Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Forge Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

