Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Foran Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Foran Mining Trading Up 3.9%

The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.76 and a beta of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

