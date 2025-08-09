Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading Up 28.6% – Should You Buy?

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) was up 28.6% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 397,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 114,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Focus Graphite Stock Up 28.6%
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$15.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.71.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Viasat: Why a Wall of Cash Has Shorts Running for Cover
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.