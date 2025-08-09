Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 397,810 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 246% from the average session volume of 114,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$15.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.71.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
Further Reading
