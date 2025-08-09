First Western Trust Bank Sells 991 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $64.48 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

