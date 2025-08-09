First Western Trust Bank Sells 233 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $202.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $208.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $2,786,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,656,704. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 273,219 shares of company stock worth $49,474,273. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

