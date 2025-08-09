First Western Trust Bank Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Western Trust Bank decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 889,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $133.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

