First Western Trust Bank Acquires 78,640 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Western Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,640 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.6% of First Western Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First Western Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $54,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 36,603 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

